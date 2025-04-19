The Los Angeles Angels are doing their homework as they prepare to select second overall in the 2025 MLB Draft in July. It is the franchise's highest selection in the amateur draft since they selected Darin Erstad first overall in 1995. All eyes will be on whichever prospect the Halos decide to take.

Los Angeles will essentially have the entire draft board to select from, but the reality is that only a few high school and college players are worthy of the high pick. The Angels might already have an idea of who they'll take. Florida State junior Jamie Arnold, arguably the top pitching prospect in the class, is definitely on their radar.

Arnold broke out in a big way in 2024, finishing the season as a first-team All-American after dominating ACC hitters. He's continued to propel himself up draft boards and is on his way to becoming a top-five pick in this year's draft. The Angels should not let him fall past the no. 2 pick.

Jamie Arnold is the most polished pitcher in the draft

There's no guarantee that Arnold will make a quick ascension to the majors, but he likely has the best chance out of every other pitching prospect in the class. His delivery is effortless, and with three above-average pitches, there is a lot to like about the lefty's potential.

He generates a ton of swing-and-miss on his fastball even though it doesn’t run as hot as others in the modern game. It sits in the mid-90s and tops out at 97-98 mph. Arnold's low arm angle helps deceive hitters and he's drawn comparisons to Chris Sale.

His secondary options include a slider and a changeup. He can throw all three pitches consistently for strikes and continues to strike out hitters at a high rate. Arnold finished third in Division I with 159 strikeouts last season, behind only Chase Burns and Hagen Smith, top-5 picks in the 2024 MLB Draft. He has 57 in eight starts this season, including 19 in his last two outings.