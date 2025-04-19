The Angels need an ace on the staff

Starting pitching has been underwhelming for the Angels for much of the last decade. Outside of three stellar years from Shohei Ohtani, the Halos haven’t had a true ace of the staff since Jared Weaver in the early 2010s.

Not only have the Angels not had a horse in their rotation, but their starters collectively are persistently below par. Angels starters have just two seasons in the past 10 with an ERA below four. In that same span, their starters' ERA finished a season in the fives. That's a pretty obvious reason as to why Los Angeles hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2014.

Drafting one high-impact starting pitcher won't revolutionize the Angels' rotation. However, it could bring them closer to contention and fill a much-needed role in the organization. Holding the second overall pick presents the Angels with an opportunity to significantly reshape their future pitching plans. Projections are just that, projections, but many believe Jamie Arnold will be a No. 2 starter at worst at the big-league level.