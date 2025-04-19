Stud left-handed pitchers aren't often available

There's a certain infatuation with left-handed pitchers that few other positions in baseball possess. It's still somewhat rare to see a southpaw dazzle on the mound, but nothing ever changes with the beauty of it.

Florida State fans are blessed with being able to watch Arnold go to work over the past couple of seasons. His ability to mow down hitters is matched by few, and his best stuff at the collegiate level could still be yet to come. Opponents are hitting .177 against him this season. He allowed one run on six hits with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings over his last two starts. It could be the start of a monster finish to his Seminoles career.

Being left-handed only adds to Arnold's intrigue as a professional. Never mind that he might be an ace down the line. The Angels need to find top-of-the-line talent to become consistent contenders. Although this year's draft class isn't top-heavy, Arnold might be the most talented of the bunch. MLB Pipeline and Keith Law of The Athletic rank him as the No. 3 prospect in the class. The Halos should strongly consider using their first pick on the promising southpaw.

LA Angels News from Halo Hangout