3 regression candidates the Angels should stay away from in free agency

The Angels cannot make another mistake in free agency. The Anthony Rendon contract has set the franchise back... a decade? Two decades might not even be a stretch. In case you do not already know, two decades are about when Shohei Ohtani's deferred Dodgers payments end.

The Angels should not have much issue turning free agents away, if free agents do still consider them as a plausible destination these days. Having said that, agents who represent deteriorating assets could try and exploit Arte Moreno's vow to increase spending this offseason. If players start to see a decrease in demand in their services, the Angels could become a more desirable team to take their talents and maximize their earnings.

The Angels might not view free agency as more important than making trades this offseason, but they will certainly dabble in the market. The Angels are as good as any other club at being a runner-up for desirable free agents, and therefore could opt to throw more of their eggs in the swapping players basket.

These free agents might not have interest in joining the Angels, but if they do? Best to avoid them.

Jack Flaherty

The Dodgers cannot bring their ENTIRE roster back with their current financial commitments, right? The National League pennant winners have a boat-load of money pledged to their roster next season, plus should already be penciling Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gavin Stone, and two/three of Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Landon Knack, Dustin May, Justin Wrobleski into their rotation. (Ohtani's return to the mound will likely mean the Dodgers utilize a 6-man rotation). They could also resign Walker Buehler and/or future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw for cheaper deals than Flaherty. Bullpen days have also proven highly effective for Los Angeles.

Flaherty just turned 29-years-old, and he is one of the younger starting pitchers who will be on the market. However, Flaherty does have a lengthy injury history, which does negate his age some. He has struggled to stay on the field and maintain his velocity, both during starts and throughout the course of the season. Velocity is a touchy subject for Flaherty, and his average fastball's velo has increased on average this year. The fact of the matter is a long-term contract for a pitcher who will be in their 30s and has a not insignificant injury history is the type of move modern day front offices are trying to avoid.

Flaherty has thrown the second most innings of his career this season. When you factor in an increased workload coming off of serious arm injuries, plus an elongated run in the playoffs, Flaherty might take a step back next season (especially during April). He will command a big contract coming off of his largely successful 2024 campaign, but the Angels cannot afford a mistake in overpaying a player with Flaherty's injury history to be their team's ace next year.