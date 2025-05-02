3 surprising trouble spots for the Angels that have already emerged

Walk rate is alarmingly low for the Halos

It's easy to see why the Angels have such a low on-base percentage. Sure, their .211 team batting average is a big part of it, but so too is their inability to draw walks consistently. Through April 29, the Angels have drawn the fewest walks in baseball with 62 in 28 games. That's a 6.2% walk rate, the lowest in Major League Baseball.

The Angels were never among the top walking teams in recent seasons, but the drop-off is concerning. They finished middle of the pack last year with an 8.1% walk rate after having a slightly higher number in 2023 (8.4%). Add in a 27.3% strikeout rate, only topped by the 4-25 Colorado Rockies, it's no wonder this team can’t score.

According to Sports Info Solutions, the Angels have seen the highest percentage of pitches in the strike zone. Opposing pitchers simply aren't afraid of Angels hitters doing damage and are challenging them daily. The coaching staff must emphasize patience, and LA's hitters should work the count more frequently.