The 2025 Angels' lineup has been lethal all season, with Zach Neto, Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel, Mike Trout and Co. all performing admirably. Despite his lingering knee injury, Trout has been able to contribute more than he has in the past due to his move to full-time DH. Moving into 2026, the Angels would be fools to try and move him back to the outfield...meaning there is literally no reason for Jorge Soler to remain on the roster.

The Angels owe Soler $13 million for 2026, as Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register reported, for what will be his age-34 season. In total, Soler is owed $13 million from the Angels and $3 million from the San Francisco Giants, who dealt the OF/DH to the Atlanta Braves at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The Angels would definitely need to eat some of that $13 million to trade Soler, given that he clearly is a full-time designated hitter, has multiple injured list stints this season and his production at the plate dipped in a major way. If they eat some of that money, they maybe...just maybe...could deal Soler to a DH-needy organization.

3 teams the Angels could trade dead-weight position player to in the offseason

Texas Rangers

Texas' starting pitching and defense have been incredible, and their bullpen has been fine despite lacking a true-closer. However, their lineup is singlehandedly tanking their season, and the DHs are clearly one of the main reasons why. The Rangers' designated hitters have the single worst OPS in baseball this season.

Soler seems like a perfect solution for the Rangers. The Rangers signed Joc Pederson, Jake Burger and Kyle Higashioka during the offseason, but all have struggled mightily in their roles in their first season with the team. All are signed for the foreseeable future, but they could perhaps trade Burger or maybe even Adolis García back to the Angels to make room. Outside of Pederson, catchers Jonah Heim and Higashioka have the most plate appearances as their DH...which is never a great sign that the role is fortified.

The Rangers are certainly not the most frugal organization, and are always aggressive in their roster building. Taking on Soler's expiring contract would not be the worst idea in the world for a team that desperately needs more offensive firepower.

San Diego Padres

The Padres' designated hitters' .627 OPS ranks 27th in baseball, and they traded for then-Baltimore Oriole Ryan O'Hearn to help off-set some of that lack of production. O'Hearn's tenure in San Diego has been tough, and his contract expires at the end of the season. Another former Orioles player in Gavin Sheets has been predominantly DHing for San Diego, and has also floundered in that role. Other players who have been a Padres DH this year are Trenton Brooks, Luis Campusano, Jose Iglesias, Yuli Gurriel, Oscar Gonzalez and Tirso Ornelas.

Even with Soler on their team, the Padres would still be able to filter Xander Bogarts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez (if he re-signs), Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado into the DH-spot on any given day.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' designated hitters this season have been both lackluster and predominantly left-handed, meaning there surely is a world where they could deploy a platoon at DH in 2026. The Tigers position players who have the most plate appearances as a DH this season are Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jahmai Jones are both right-handed hitters who have DH'ed for the Tigers this year, but as a DH they respectively have a .665 and .666 OPS.

Soler, in theory, could be a more enticing option than Malloy or Jones. He has a much longer track record of MLB success, and would not eat up much of their payroll should the Angels eat some of his salary.

