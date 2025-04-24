3 underrated players the LA Angels are deeply missing (who will return this season)

Sam Bachman

The jury might be out on Sam Bachman. His career thus far has been solely comprised of "what could have been?" vibes due to the frequent injuries. That being said, the best version of Bachman could still contribute to the major league team.

Like with Detmers or Chase Silseth, the Angels saw a version of Bachman that would play well out of the bullpen. His reverse-gyro two-seam, bullet slider, changeup combo could all be ramped up in shorter stints, and maybe a reliever's schedule would allow him to stay available. Bachman was getting stretched out during the winter, but he subsequently came to spring training and needed to be shut down. He then began a throwing program to build back up, and needed to be shut down again.

It's really looking like selecting Sam Bachman in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft was a mistake. Especially when you factor in that he was selected over guys like Kumar Rocker, Andrew Painter (ugh), Matt McLain (woof), Gavin Williams, and Jackson Merrill (UGH). That being said, the door for Bachman to reclaim his career is not closed. The Angels could really use him as a swing reliever in their bullpen, especially if their current swings begin to falter in the near-future.

