3 young Angels hitters with something to prove in 2025 if the team is to compete

Logan O'Hoppe must prove that he can handle the rigors of catching over a full MLB season

Finding catchers who can produce both at the plate and behind it is a tough feat. The physical demands of the position typically tend to cost a player with the bat, and those who are the exception typically balance out their offensive prowess with defensive short-comings.

Maintaining consistent production over the grueling 162-game season is tough for many young players, and even more so for young catchers. In Logan O'Hoppe, 25, the Angels have a young backstop with the potential to be both a positive offensively and defensively.

In order to realize that potential, however, he'll have to prove that he can hold up to the rigors of a full season in 2025. Last year, he was a superb offensive performer with the bat in the first half, posting an .800 OPS which would have been third among big league catchers who tallied a minimum of 350 plate appearances last year had he been able to sustain it.

However, O'Hoppe suffered from a second-half swoon, and went on to post just a .578 OPS in the second half of the 2024 season. During those tough months, O'Hoppe saw his strikeouts sky rocket posting a 38.2% second half K-rate, while his power declined as his ISO fell from .197 in the first half to .116 in the second half.

Despite the offensive struggles, he made strides behind the plate and was recognized by Angels general manager Perry Minasian for the improvements he made in every facet defensively over the second half of the season.

Now in 2025, O'Hoppe will look to marry those two parts of his game over the course of a full regular season. Slumps will come, as is normal for every big-league hitter, but he'll be tasked with finding answers quicker while maintaining his budding defensive performance.

With a new mentor in tow, veteran free-agent addition Travis d'Arnaud, who is more than capable of stepping in to spell O'Hoppe from time to time, he'll have all the support he needs to become one of the best catchers in the league. He'll need to show the consistency necessary to realize that potential.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout