4 Angels players they should consider bringing back in 2026

Hunter Strickland

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Another veteran bullpen arm, Strickland made a strong impact in a short stint with the club in 2025. Between re-signing with the team for $1million (adjusted to a real salary of just $720,430) in May, and going on the IL in early July, Strickland started with 14 consecutive scoreless appearances and finished with 8 earned runs, 7 of which came in just 2 of his 22 total innings. And he has done this before. In 2024, Strickland was the workhorse of the Angel’s bullpen, with a 3.31 ERA over 73.1 innings. If he’s offered a fourth stint with the Halos (he was also briefly here in 2021) he has the potential to become their version of Jesse Chavez with the Braves; a well-travelled veteran reliever who only really shows his best in a particular uniform.

Strickland has talked about retirement in recent years, but if he’s up for another season, his experience, tenacity and work ethic would be a significant building block for the 2026 bullpen.