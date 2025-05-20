4 Angels players who are dragging the team down this year

Jo Adell

When Mike Trout returns from his injury, the Angels will likely send Kyren Paris to Triple-A to get him more game reps. However, Ron Washington has talked at length about how Paris has not lost his confidence and therefore will keep trying to find him playing time. If the Angels were serious about not altering Paris' confidence via a demotion, they could keep him on the active roster when Trout come back and finally cut ties with the Jo Show.

Adell cannot consistently hit for enough power to make up for his myriad deficiencies as a player. Yes, he has the tools of a 20+ home run hitter every year, but he has always been better in theory than in actuality. Like he has for his whole career, Adell whiffs, strikes out and chases outside the strike zone way too much. He does not walk or square up a baseball nearly enough for his skill-set. His SLG is even below the league average, and that's about all he offers.

The 26-year-old is just not aging well -- his sprint speed and arm strength are exactly average, and those are his best tools outside of his theoretical raw power. His range and arm value from the outfield are comically low this season, which is especially humiliating given that the Angels had faith that he would be the Trout replacement out there.

Given Paris' ability to filter into both centerfield and second base, the Angels might need to keep his positional versatility around and cast Adell off in the next month.