4 Angels players who are dragging the team down this year

Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks is averaging three earned runs allowed per game, the worst mark of the team's pitching staff. He has a 5.18 ERA, 5.45 FIP and 15.8% Miss% -- all the worst marks of the Angels' five starting pitchers. Hendricks has not received a whole lot of run support in his starts this season -- only José Soriano has received fewer runs per start than The Professor -- but his 1-5 record feels more indicative of his performance than misleading.

The Angels' fifth starter has been better this month, but has still been average at best. Hendricks has allowed one home run in seven of his eight starts this season and has not struck out more than five batters in any of his starts (Hendricks only has one start this season where he struck out five batters). Striking guys out is not really his game, Hendricks relies more on limiting free passes and avoiding barrels. Well, a BB% in the 39th percentile is not going to fly for a pitcher like Hendricks.

It's a shame Reid Detmers has been brutal this year, and has not forced the Angels evaluators to flip him into the rotation and Hendricks to long relief.