4 Angels players who are dragging the team down this year

Brock Burke

One member of the Angels bullpen needed to be included on this list, and Burke seems to be the most appropriate. One could make the case for Ben Joyce, given how his unavailability this year is a massive blow to the unit. You could easily make the case for Detmers as well, but given the stark difference in role importance it feels that Burke is more culpable for the Angels' inability to close out games.

It was expected that the Angels' southpaw would be an above average back-end reliever for them, but he has proven to be one of the more unreliable arms they have. Burke's rough season is represented by his -0.3 fWAR, which is tied with Kenley Jansen and Garrett McDaniels for the worst mark on the team. In the month of May, Burke has an abysmal 4.05 K/9 and actually has walked more batters (and allowed more hits) than he's struck out.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout