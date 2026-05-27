4 Angels who have wasted their last opportunity ahead of the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels are in familiar territory. They had an inspiring start to the 2026 season (yes, playing to .500 record is inspiring for them), but they have since returned to the bottom of the American League West. While parity has settled in across the American League, it's hard to point to anything the Angels do well enough as the reason they could return to contention this season...or, the next decade if we're being honest.

A curious two months are ahead for LA. Unrest has settled in at Angel Stadium, and it seems that Perry Minasian is heading toward unemployment this offseason. Under normal circumstances, it would seem that Arte Moreno may want to get out ahead and make the change before Minasian oversees the draft and MLB trade deadline. The problem is that Moreno very much is unplugged from circumstances surrounding the team.

These Angels players will be shipped out for pennies on the dollar

As much as it's clear the Angels will be sellers at the trade deadline, part of their problem is that they don't have a ton of desirable pieces to sell. That is largely because several players have wasted their final opportunity with the team.

Perry Minasian

No, general managers aren't traded at the MLB trade deadline but when talking about anyone affiliated with the Angels and wasting their final opportunity, Minasian has to get mentioned regardless of the circumstances. Nearly every move Minasian has made since the final year of Shohei Ohtani with the Angels has ended in disaster.

Despite that reality, Minasian likely will be navigating the waters for the Halos until the end of the season. Just an unfortunate reality, considering no one expects him to have the same title by this time next year.

Yoán Moncada

When the Angels signed Yoán Moncada to a one-year deal, signaling his return, it would seem the expectation was that he would be both healthy and productive enough to be a valuable trade chip at the deadline.

Moncada's playing time has been reduced during the month of May, and it's hard to imagine how his tenure doesn't end with anything but being designated for assignment.

Logan O'Hoppe

Logan O'Hoppe was once an ascending catcher in the American League, and if there was going to be a time for the Angels to trade him, it would have been after the 2024 season. Instead, O'Hoppe's offense has regressed over the last couple of years, and it seems to be reaching a boiling point. The 26-year-old is slashing .196/.297/.245 with a wRC+ of 60 through his first 118 plate appearances this season.

At this point, even if the Angels want to trade O'Hoppe, they would be selling low. It's also safe to say that O'Hoppe likely has lost grip on being the long-term answer at catcher for the Angels moving forward.

Christian Moore

To be fair to Christian Moore, he hasn't wasted his opportunity, the Angels just don't appear eager to give him one. Minasian and Co. rushed Moore to the majors and he didn't have immediate success. Moore was competing for the second base job during spring training, and getting third base reps, but ultimately was optioned to Triple-A.

The Angels haven't quite addressed third base this season, and Moore is carrying an OPS of .894 with a wRC+ of 128 in the minors. It's clearly time to give Moore another look and he's proved deserving, but the Angels aren't obliging. Minasian is no stranger to odd trades, and perhaps Moore finds himself as a change of scenery candidate before the deadline.