4 Angels X-factors that can spark a return to contention in 2025

4. The Angels' young core takes the next step

Despite not having a top-ranked farm system the Angels have managed to build an exciting young core largely through a unique draft and development strategy. Given the lack of high-end investments via free agency this offseason, they will be relying greatly on that young core taking another step forward if they are to compete in 2025.

Players like Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Jose Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, and Reid Detmers will play prominent roles. Prospects like Christian Moore and Caden Dana won't be far behind them.

Despite the potential, there are some pitfalls among this group. Neto will start the season on the IL. Soriano was shut down last year after 20 starts. O'Hoppe put up an .800 OPS in the first half last year but then faded hard down the stretch with a .578 second-half OPS. Schanuel still hasn't posted a slugging percentage above .362.

While it won't be necessary for everyone in the group to become a star, the state of the roster will put pressure on many of these young players to step up and play major roles. If all breaks right, the Angels could find themselves with a much stronger roster than many believe if the young core takes the next step forward in their development. If the group largely falters, the team could be in for a repeat of the 2024 debacle.

