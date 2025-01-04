4 best free agent infielders available for Angels to sign in the new year

Yoán Moncada

Perhaps the truest third baseman on this list, Moncada can also play second base. He missed almost a full season in 2024 after injuring his left adductor, but he was showing plenty of flash before getting hurt.

Moncada was 9-for-26 (.346) with five walks in April, but was then sidelined as the White Sox went on to go 41-121 in the standings. He elected free agency, and Los Angeles could be a good fit for him as he is moving on from his time in Chicago. Moncada could be the best possible low-risk, high-reward player remaining in free agency if the former top prospect can stay on the field more once he gets a change-of-scenery.

Any of these players would help the Angels improve in 2025. All four can play multiple positions, and most importantly, they can hold it down at third base. A player like Kim or Moncada would cost more money if the Angels are leaning to keep them long-term, but a guy like Berti or Lopez are great one-year options.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout