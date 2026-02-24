4 best World Baseball Classic players Angels should have on their radar for the future

The Los Angeles Angels have long had a special connection to the World Baseball Classic. Who can forget the dramatic matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in 2023, when Ohtani struck out Trout on a 3-2 delivery to clinch the title for Team Japan? How about all the years that Trout spent as Captain America?

This go-around, the WBC will be Trout-less, which probably has the organization breathing a sigh of relief, though it's something of a gut punch to fans who have become accustomed to watching the future Hall of Famer dominate on the global stage. Still, the Angels will have a sizeable cohort representing various countries, headlined by Yusei Kikuchi suiting up for Team Japan.

Aside from simply watching the games for national pride or to root on the various Angels who will be participating, one of the more fascinating parts is getting a look at talents from across the world who could eventually make their way to the big leagues. Here are four whom the Angels should pay special attention to.

Four World Baseball Classic participants who could catch the Angels' eye as future targets on the international market

Teruaki Sato - Outfielder - Team Japan

Teruaki Sato had a breakout 2025 that has put him on the map. In what was his fifth season in the NPB, the 26-year-old popped 40 homers, obliterating his previous career high of 24. That's put him on the map as a player who could soon be posted.

While the power explosion he experienced last season seems out of character, it's been slowly building. Since 2024, he ranks right up there with this year's top imports, Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, in terms of hard-hit rate and launch angle.

NPB hitters with a >35 HardHit% and an average launch angle >15° since 2024



Munetaka Murakami

Kazuma Okamoto

Teruaki Sato

Seiya Hosokawa

Richard Sunagawa

Hotaka Yamakawa

Leandro Cedeno

Chusei Mannami



via Sports Info Solutionspic.twitter.com/V862XmYKLy — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) February 18, 2026

Jorge Soler's contract expires at the end of the season, and Los Angeles could use some pop in a corner outfield spot. There's a chance that Sato is posted during the upcoming offseason, so his performance in the tournament will be one to watch closely.

Hyun-Min Ahn - Outfielder - Team South Korea

At just 22 years old, Hyun-Min Ahn is someone to file away for the future. However, the young outfielder has garnered the nickname "Muscle Man" because of his physique's resemblance to Mike Trout. How can that not pique the Halos' interest?

Ahn played sparingly in 2024, but in his first full year of action last season, he slashed an eye-popping .334/.448/.570 with 22 homers in just 112 games. He's one of Team Korea's keys to success, and while it's likely several years before he tries to make the leap to the MLB, it's worth noting how the youngster performs against some of the world's best competition.

Livan Moinelo - Starting Pitcher - Team Cuba

In Livan Moinelo, you get a double whammy. The Cuban native migrated to Japan, where he's pitched in the NPB since 2018. Originally a reliever, he made the choice to switch to the starting rotation in 2024 and really took off.

The left-hander logged 163 innings with a 1.88 ERA in 2024 and followed that up by hurling 167 frames with a 1.46 ERA last season. With a four-pitch mix that is highlighted by a mid 90s fastball and a devastating changeup, he's an extremely intriguing arm.

Unfortunately, Moinelo is already 30, and given the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Cuba, it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to be posted. If he does find a way to break through, he should be an arm the Angels are all over in their perpetual quest for pitching.

Do Yeong Kim - Third Base - Team South Korea

Another 22-year-old rising star in Korea, Do Yeong Kim, is an absolute toolshed. The youngster slashed a ridiculous .347/.420/.647 last season, showing off a mind-melting power-speed combo, slugging 38 homers while swiping 40 bases.

Defensively, Kim is both interesting and frustrating. He's got the quick-twitch reflexes to play the hot corner, but doesn't possess the soft hands that the position requires. Some have thought a move to the outfield to take advantage of his speed could be in line.

Scouts note that his swing is a long, high-effort production, making it questionable how well he'll handle higher velocities. This tournament will be the test, and if he passes, he will impress a lot of people. It's going to be a few years before the jump stateside is a possibility for him, but for now, he could establish himself as a future target someday.