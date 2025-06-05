As the Angels fight to stay relevant (or become sellers once again) in the 2025 American League Wild Card race, Perry Minasian and his scouting department also have their eyes set on the upcoming MLB Draft. The Angels select second overall and hold five selections in the first 110 picks. Given their farm system is consistently ranked amongst the lowest in the league, this is a huge chance for Minasian to change the tide and add some much-needed top-end talent into the Angels organization.

While they do have a large amount of early picks, the no. two selection is the most important in the eyes of most fans. With reports of the draft not being as top-heavy as previous years, the idea of the Halos selecting a college player who they could sign under slot-value is popular. As the NCAA tournament goes on, a handful of potential draftees are making the case to be drafted after Ethan Holliday, the consensus first overall pick which Washington holds.

Kade Anderson - LHP, Louisiana State

The LSU baseball program has been one of the best teams in the country this season, and Kade Anderson is a big reason why. The left-handed starter made his return from Tommy John surgery this season and has since skyrocketed up draft boards, where MLB.com has him as the best college arm available next month.

In the tournament, Anderson most recently contributed to a shutout for the Tigers, pitching seven innings and striking out 11. He offers four plus pitches (a deceptive fastball, slider, change-up, and a curve-ball). At 6-2, Anderson still has room to grow into his frame and potentially add even more velocity to his arsenal, making him a tremendous upside bargain at #2. And given his performance in the tournament thus far, it is reasonable to predict Anderson's floor as safe.

Jamie Arnold - LHP, Florida State

Maybe the name that is earning the most headlines so far in the tournament, Jamie Arnold is the definition of must-see TV. His electrifying tournament was highlighted by his recent 13 strikeout performance against Mississippi State. Arnold was one of the best pitchers during the 2024 season, and only solidified his top five status for the 2025 draft.

Arnold is a pure strikeout machine, and if the rest of his approach can catch up to his strikeout rates, he offers top-of-the-rotation upside that might not exist with the other college arms in this draft. His arsenal of pitches might not be as developed as Anderson's, but they offer huge potential if he can work on his command of each.

Aiva Arquette - SS, Oregon State

Aiva Arquette is not your typical shortstop. Standing at 6=5, the Oregon State transfer is a menacing figure in the batter's box. In the Beavers' matchup against USC over the weekend, Arquette was an absolute hitting machine, picking up four hits across the two games including a huge two-run bomb in Sunday's clinching game.

His tournament so far has cemented his status as one of - if not the - best college bats in the 2025 Draft. His defense should stick at shortstop (although he'd be easy to move given Zach Neto's ascension into one of the best shortstops in baseball).

Liam Doyle - LHP, Tennessee

In a similar way that Ryan Johnson's demeanor made Halo fans cheer for him, Liam Doyle brings a rare energy to the mound. Doyle became the record holder for most strikeouts in a season for Tennessee during his dominant showing on Monday night, where he struck out five batters in a relief appearance.

Similar to Sam Bachman, Doyle has some of the best pure stuff in college baseball. There are, however, concerns about his ability to make it as a starter in the big leagues. If he can stick as a starter though, he is one of the best prospects in the class and a genuine candidate for the Angels if they plan to go below-slot value with the #2 pick.

