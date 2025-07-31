4 final trade predictions for Angels on deadline day

As the clock ticks on the MLB trade deadline, the Angels have a few more hours to buy and make a real push for the final American League Wild Card spot in the final two months of the season even after their disheartening loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Four final trade deadline predictions

1.) Kenley Jansen gets his wish

Many across the league thought a reunion between Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles Dodgers made a lot of sense. They would be right - the Dodgers need pitching, have the prospects to acquire Jansen, and the Angels were projected to sell. However, with the Angels adding to their bullpen and Arte Moreno reportedly nixing any trade between the Angels and Dodgers, Jansen appears set to see his wish of remaining a Halo through 2025 and making a postseason push with this roster come true.

2) The Angels find an outfielder

With Mike Trout restricted to designated hitting and Jorge Soler back on the IL, the need for one more starting level outfielder is there. A reunion with Mickey Moniak (and a few other former Angels) makes sense, but anyone who can play the outfield and perform average at the plate would be an upgrade over who the Angels are currently playing.

3.) Yoán Moncada gets dealt

While the Angels have been buying, if a deal for Moncada pops up they'd be silly not to take it. Rengifo has been playing great this month, and even his spotty defense at third base is miles ahead of the disaster Moncada has been this season. With Christian Moore progressing, slotting Rengifo at third base and Moncada being dealt would be a suave move by Perry Minasian.

4.) The Angels make a mid-size splash

Eugenio Suárez has already been traded to the Mariners (and the Angels' playoff chances may have been sunk with that), but Arte Moreno making a splash can never be counted out. While Steven Kwan has been linked to the Dodgers more than anyone, he is the perfect fit for the Angels. A slugging corner outfielder with years of team control left, he is the perfect splash candidate for Minasian and Moreno to target. Moving their Top 100 prospects in Caden Dana and George Klassen would be required, but would be well worth bringing in the All Star from Cleveland.

With hours to go, the Angels are right in the thick of things. They are likely fielding calls for their own players while also making calls to add the roster, and it is sure to be an exciting final day of trades for the Angels and MLB.

