4 former Angels from the 2025 squad who are struggling with their new teams

The Los Angeles Angels are off and rolling this season, and they’ve had some pretty memorable moments already. Jo Adell turned into Superman for a game, Mike Trout looked like his old self in New York, and José Soriano has looked dominant.

Yet, it’s always worth looking around baseball to see how some former Angels are doing. Here are four players from last year’s squad, some of whom you’ve probably forgotten about, who are currently struggling with their new teams.

4 former Angels from 2025 who are not where they want to be right now

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Last season, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. spent 30 games with the Angels after being acquired in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. It was not pretty. He hit a dismal .169/.260/.215 with one home run and three runs batted in. The Angels released him in August of 2025.

He landed with the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, and even though he had a solid showing in spring training, he did not make the team. The White Sox hung on to him, though, and he is currently with their Triple-A team, hitting .164/.278/.313. To be in Triple-A with the White Sox is bad enough, but to be hitting that poorly stings even more.

Wade is no longer the clutch bat who got on base all the time at an impressive clip like he was at his best with the Giants. Let’s hope he can get back on track.

J.D. Davis

Another former Giant who spent a brief amount of time with the Angels in 2025 was third baseman J.D. Davis. He spent just five games with the Angels after spending part of the year in Japan and had one hit in nine at-bats.

Now he is with a Mexican League team, the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, and is currently slashing .300/.481/.350. Those aren’t atrocious numbers, but surely the 32-year-old did not envision that he’d have to be playing in Mexico at this point in his career.

Nicky Lopez

If you don’t remember Davis from last year, then you probably don’t remember infielder Nicky Lopez either. He played in just five games for the Halos and did not record a hit in six at-bats.

He started the season in the Colorado Rockies organization but was just traded to the Chicago Cubs. It would seem he's on track to be back in the majors soon, but his stint in Chicago may not be too long.

Andrew Chafin

Veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin was solid for the Angels last season. He had a 1.98 ERA in 16 appearances. But the Angels decided not to bring him back.

Like everyone else on this list, he is not in the majors right now and is currently pitching for the Cincinnati Reds’ Triple-A affiliate. He currently has a 1.23 ERA, though, so if the Reds need a lefty at some point, he may be the guy.

None of these guys made a big impact with the Angels last season, and now they are all fighting to get back to the big leagues.