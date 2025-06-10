When the Angels swapped cash considerations or a player to be named later in exchange for Lamonte Wade Jr. and also cash (gotta love front offices sometimes), it was widely assumed that he would be taking Jorge Soler's spot on the active roster. Soler has been battling groin tightness for almost a week now, and it was reported that Wade Jr. was added to play right field rather than first base -- the only he played for the San Francisco Giants all year.

Soler was almost sent out to pinch hit for Scott Kingery during last night's win over the Athletics, which does signal that he could be closer to starting for the Halos after spending the last few games on the bench to rest. If Soler cleared the needed hurdles to get back into games full-time and Wade Jr. needed to be active, the candidates for being moved out were Matthew Lugo and Scott Kingery being optioned back to Triple-A, a Luis Rengifo sell-low trade or the seldom-used Kevin Newman getting waived and subsequently release.

However, it's not Soler, Lugo, Kingery, Rengifo or Newman's spot on the lineup card Wade Jr. will be taking, but a different player who was pressed upon to play the corner outfield while Mike Trout remains the team's full-time DH and Soler continues his injury maintenance.

You will never guess who Lamonte Wade Jr. is replacing on the Angels' active roster

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chris Taylor was hit on the left hand from a 95 MPH fastball delivered by ATH's Tyler Ferguson. Ron Washington and head athletic trainer Mike Frostad immediately ran out and evaluated their utility player. As Wayne Randazzo pointed out on the broadcast, Taylor had some padding in his left batting glove and perhaps everybody assumed that helped alleviate the pain he experienced after wearing that heater. Taylor stayed in the game as a baserunner and played right field in the top of the ninth as the Angels cemented their victory (he did not have a ball hit his way)... and that seemed to be that. Nothing appeared to be amiss.

There was no indication that Taylor had fractured his hand, the Angels reporters were rightfully swept up in telling the story of the Denzel Clarke catch from the players' perspectives and how dominant Yusei Kikuchi was. It seemed likely that Taylor would receive the day off tonight and perhaps even tomorrow to deal with the obvious swelling in his hand that he sustained after getting plunked. It's baffling that his hand wound up getting fractured after his meeting with Washington and Frostad and he continued playing.

It's a terrible turn of events for Taylor, who started to make a major impact for the team after a brutal beginning to his Angels tenure. He is on the 10-day injured list now and everybody's wishing him a speedy recovery.

Wade Jr. is now on the active roster and will predominantly play right field (perhaps he will platoon with Soler depending on the opposing pitcher's throwing hand?) in Taylor's absence, and second base should be held down by Rengifo and Kingery primarily.

