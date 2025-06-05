Angels News: Jorge Soler removed from a game due to injury, Mike Trout, Zach Neto

The Angels just won a testy and super competitive three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, although they got walked-off in the finale via a 308 ft. home run that only would have left the yard in Fenway Park. Overall, the series was more of the same for the Halos in that the lineup continued to rake and the defense continued to cause the coaches and fans much frustration. On the pitching side, the starters were not stellar but the bullpen is starting to show signs of life. The most newsworthy tidbits emerging from Boston concern Jorge Soler, Mike Trout and Zach Neto.

Angels News: Jorge Soler removed from a game due to a minor groin injury

As the bottom of the third began on Wednesday, Matthew Lugo took Jorge Soler's place in right field. Soler had just drawn a two out walk in his last at bat, and did not need to run the bases as the batter behind him struck out. He also had no action in the field in between his last AB and his removal from the game.

Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register posted on X that Ron Washington hastily got Soler out of the game, and that he expects him back in the lineup for the Angels' next game against the Mariners. Soler has been pressed upon to play right field more as Mike Trout continues to be the designated hitter every game after returning from the injured list. He also is trying to find himself at the plate, as he is slashing .190/.280/.305/.584 since May 1st.

Mike Trout's glorious return

Speaking of Trout, his six-game stretch since being activated off the injured list has been nothing short of sublime. The future first ballot Hall of Famer is 10 for 21 with a 2:3 K:BB, a home run and five RBIs. He started out hitting both fifth and sixth before somebody got in Washington's ear and reminded him that it's not smart batting Trout in the middle of the order.

Trout's elite production has been a marvel and is making fans clamor for him to DH pretty much every game the rest of the season. The Angels are facing the quandary of either risking yet another injury for Trout by playing him in the field, or sacrificing a whole lot of defense by continuing to run a banged up Soler out there. It seems the latter is the better option, and it's about time Trout enters his DH era.

Pitchers ought to consider intentionally walking Zach Neto at the beginning of games

The Angels' shortstop has taken his game to a whole 'nother level this season. Last season, Neto hit leadoff exactly once. He spent the majority of his games batting second (49 games), then ninth (an asinine decision, even at the time), eighth (again, ridiculous), seventh, sixth, and a couple games hitting fifth. From April 18th to April 20th, 2025, Neto was slotted into the seven-hole of the lineup after returning from the IL (you're killing me, Wash), and from April 22nd to April 27th he hit second.

After he supplanted Taylor Ward as the team's leadoff man, Neto has proved to be one of the most lethal hitters in the league as the first batter in the first innings of games. Neto is one of 41 players this season with at least 16 plate appearances to lead off games, and he has 33 PAs himself. He has the best batting average (.344) and SLG (.844) in all of baseball. Additionally, his 1.207 OPS and .503 wOBA rank third and his .500 ISO ranks second. Take that, Shohei!

