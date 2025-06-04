By narrowly defeating the Boston Red Sox in the first two games of their series, the Los Angeles Angels lapped them in the standings by a 0.5 game and are causing their emotions to pour out in a major way. The Angels seemingly forced Red Sox skipper Alex Cora to have an existential crisis after their 4-3 victory over his team in a 10 inning affair last night, as it was their 17th time losing a one-run of the season (most in MLB) and their seventh extra-inning loss (most in MLB). The Red Sox have failed over-and-over again this season due to horrible defense, poor baserunning and not coming through with RISP and have reached a boiling point.

Tyler Anderson, multiple Angels confronted by Red Sox coaches in bizarre pregame spat

For reasons that are still unknown, Red Sox first base coach José Flores and Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson got caught up in a verbal altercation during pregame warmups. One can only surmise that the emotions in the Sox clubhouse are reaching a breaking point, and they are testier than ever given how underwhelming their team has been so far this season. In a video that was released then subsequently taken down by NESN, Flores and Anderson were face-to-face and the Sox coach was pointing in his face and hurling expletives at him. Flores was hitting ground balls to Sox infielders and Anderson was part of a group of Angels pitchers exiting the dugout and heading to the outfield to get their work in.

Angels pitching coach Barry Enright was making his way out to left field with his players, when he turned around and got involved to back up his guy. Anderson proceeded to walk away, but Enright and longtime Angels bullpen catcher/coach Jason Brown gathered around Flores as words continued to fly towards back and forth. Flores and Enright then got face-to-face in an even more impassioned exchange. After a still-heated Flores and Enright began to go at one another, the Sox infielders and other Angels personnel all circled up in order to cool things over. Later, Anderson and Cora were seen talking things through in the outfield as Cora was sipping on a Starbucks drink before the day-game.

Anderson started the first game of the series, going 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and allowing seven hits, five earned runs and two walks. The Angels lefty is yet again a part of trade discussions, but it's safe to say that the Red Sox will likely not kick the tires on acquiring him in the next couple of months.

