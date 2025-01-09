4 former Angels players still without a job heading into the 2025 season

Andrew Heaney

"Hean-Dog" is somehow one of the best free agent starting pitchers remaining on the free agent market. Other than Jack Flaherty, Kyle Gibson, and Nick Pivetta, Heaney has posted the highest fWAR the past couple of seasons. His east-west style of pitching keeps hitters off-balance, and his off-speed is the biggest reason why. His slider and changeup were effective in 2024, but especially his changeup. He has great arm-action on his changeup, has similar movement to his fastball with it, and has a great velocity-separation off his heater coming from his consistent 3/4 arm slot. Heaney has always boasted an outstanding repertoire, despite not posting the best traditional results while with the Angels.

Heaney's seven-year tenure with the Angels was up-and-down, but overall a positive. The now World Series champion, spent the past couple of seasons with the Texas Rangers. Before that, he spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and half of the 2021 season with the New York Yankees. The Angels dealt Heaney to the Yankees for right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, who vascillated between MLB and AAA before they were traded themselves to Milwaukee.