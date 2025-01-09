4 former Angels players still without a job heading into the 2025 season

Brandon Drury

Drury is coming off of one of the worst seasons Angels fans have seen in recent seasons. The once-heralded utility man might have to accept a minor league contract to extend his career after what he showed MLB scouts and executive in 2024. He had one of the worst single season fWARs an Angels player has posted over the past 30 years, which was reminiscent to Albert Pujols' 2017 season.