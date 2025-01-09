4 former Angels players still without a job heading into the 2025 season

Brandon Drury
Drury is coming off of one of the worst seasons Angels fans have seen in recent seasons. The once-heralded utility man might have to accept a minor league contract to extend his career after what he showed MLB scouts and executive in 2024. He had one of the worst single season fWARs an Angels player has posted over the past 30 years, which was reminiscent to Albert Pujols' 2017 season.
Drury's 2024 unfortunately negates his 2022 and 2023 seasons where he hit 54 home runs and amassed 496 total bases. He just simply was not good at any aspect of the game last season. That's not saying he will never get back to where he once was as a player, but he could not hit at all, had no range in the infield, no arm strength, and no speed. He is certainly worth a flier once he accepts that he will sign a minor league contract, but he will have to seriously create output in AAA next season before a team will trust him at the big league level again.