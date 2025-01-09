4 former Angels players still without a job heading into the 2025 season

Luis García

Much like with Estévez, García was dealt last season for prospects Angels fans are fired up about (man, shoutout to Perry). Even though the Angels landed Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas, Ryan Zeferjahn (all three will contribute to the Angels in 2025 and beyond) and Yeferson Vargas for García, the reliever lost all his value after a horrible tenure with the Boston Red Sox. ERA is an overrated statistic, but his 8.22 ERA in his 15.1 innings pitched with Boston is spot-on.

Also similar to Estévez, Angels fans would not mind bringing him back on a cheap deal which he assuredly will get. He is not at all a top priority for teams, but he could definitely supplant guys like Hans Crouse, Jose Suarez, or Sam Bachman given how well he pitched while with the Angels last season.

