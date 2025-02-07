2. Signing Alex Verdugo

Last month, it was reported that the Angels are looking for outfield upgrades and have interest in free-agent outfielder Alex Verdugo. Verdugo won't cost much, but adding the temperamental outfielder wouldn't be a wise decision.

For one, the Angels already have five players in the mix between outfield and DH. Mike Trout and Taylor Ward are two of the best hitters on the team. Jorge Soler will be the primary DH and is an impact bat who can also spend some time in the corners. Jo Adell has shown flashes that may indicate a breakout is coming, and Mickey Moniak is another young player with potential.

Essentially, Verdugo would be replacing Moniak in the outfield rotation as a left-handed bat. While Moniak certainly shouldn't be viewed as an irreplaceable player, it's hard to sell Verdugo as an upgrade.

The Angels could certainly use a left-handed power bat to insert into their lineup. Last season, the team finished 28th in the majors with an anemic .369 slugging percentage. While Jorge Soler will help, pretty much all the Angels' power potential comes from the right side.

Power isn't Verdugo's game, with 13 dingers being his single-season career high. Last year, he slugged just .356 with a .123 ISO. In contrast, Moniak has hit 14 homers in each of the last two years in a semi-part-time role, and his .161 ISO in 2024 and .215 ISO in 2023 are significantly better than what Verdugo has been able to produce. Both are flawed hitters, but with an 83 wRC+ last season versus Moniak's 79, it's hard to say that Verdugo is actually a better hitter.

Lastly, the Angels could use someone who can reliably play centerfield to help preserve Trout's health. Moniak can do that at an acceptable level, as he posted 1 defensive runs saved in center last season whereas Verdugo's never been a full-time centerfielder and save for 15.1 innings last year hasn't played the position since 2021.

Simply put, spending the limited funds remaining on Verdugo who is neither more talented nor a better fit than the outfielders currently on the roster would be a disaster.