After a blockbuster trade that bolstered the Angels' rotation in a major way, there is now a major hole in the outfield. Without Taylor Ward, who is one of the most dependable and reliable left fielders in baseball, the Angels' lineup and outfield situation is pretty murky.

The Halos have two players in Mike Trout and Jorge Soler who are the most part of part-time outfielders in baseball -- they should not be relied on to play the field at all in 2026 and beyond, especially Trout. Jo Adell is a corner outfielder, plain and simple. Keeping Adell in right field feels more preferable than trying a move to left, but that would not be the worst idea in the world. However, there certainly are plenty of available left fielders on the trade block that could keep Adell in right field. Other than Trout, Soler and Adell, the Halos have clear bench/platoon players in Bryce Teodosio, Matthew Lugo, Gustavo Campero and Kyren Paris. The 20-year-old Nelson Rada is waiting in the wings.

4 outfielders on trade block who Angels could add after trading Taylor Ward

Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu

Let's start in Boston, where ESPN's Jeff Passan stated the following: "The Red Sox almost surely will deal one of them. There aren't enough at-bats in the lineup for both, especially if they add another bat in free agency."

Duran might be the preference to Abreu here, but both would be massive upgrades for the Angels. Both Red Sox outfielders are better players than Taylor Ward -- Duran is a mega-athlete with pop and is a bona fide leadoff hitter, while Abreu is a defensive savant in right field with pop. Crucially, both are left-handed hitters which the Angels desperately need.

Duran is a more durable player than Abreu and has a much better track record too. Adding Abreu would mean Adell has to move to left field, while Duran could man left field and even step into center as well (his arm strength is quite poor, however). Honestly, whichever player would be cheaper to acquire is the more enticing option for the Angels.

Steven Kwan

More from Passan: "Another Class of 2027-28 free agent whose value is in limbo. Still, multiple GMs believe he moves."

Kwan is a perfect trade target for the Angels -- a left-handed hitting left fielder who never, and I repeat, NEVER strikes out. Kwan's trade value diminished a tad after a pretty underwhelming 2025 coming off of a career year in 2024. Like with Duran, Kwan is the perfect leadoff man in a lineup.

Luis Robert Jr.

Once again, here's Passan: "After years of false alarms and diminished value, this might actually be the time Robert finally goes."

Robert could slot into centerfield every day in theory, but the oft-injured White Sox star cannot be reliably trusted to post. However, he would be a fine add for the Angels given that he is clearly the cheapest option of the four here. Cheapest as in cheapest to trade for, he is by far the most expensive given his $20 million AAV plus a $20 million club option for 2027. If the Angels could send Jorge Soler's $13 million expiring plus a sweetener to Chicago, adding Robert Jr. looks much more interesting for the Angels.