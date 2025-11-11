4 prospects the Angels should dangle in trade talks this offseason

If the Angels want to make a trade to improve this team over the offseason, it is going to involve trading one of their star outfielders and/or parting ways with some prospects. There are some prospects too tantalizing to move on from at this point, but the following names have shown some genuine potential while, for one reason or another, do not entirely fit into the Angels' 2026 picture as much as they would like.

4 Angels prospect worth testing the market for this offseason

Caden Dana

The case for Caden Dana's 2026 fate comes down to one question. Does Perry Minasian - whose future in Anaheim and across the league relies on 2026 - trust Dana to contribute as a starter throughout this season? While the strikeout numbers have been intriguing and he has flashed in some starts,

Denzer Guzman

One of the main benefactors of the late season injuries in Anaheim, Denzer Guzman flashed both his defensive versatility and offensive potential during his major league stint. He could be in play for a bench role in 2026, but the Angels may be able to capitalize by trading him to a team that can offer consistent playing time for Guzman in return for a starting pitcher (Mitch Keller, anyone?)

Matthew Lugo

During the Angels' first sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Matthew Lugo was a hero for the fans in Anaheim. Hitting a home run off of Clayton Kershaw will get fans excited, but the outfield may just be too crowded to keep Lugo in the future plans. He could be a solid fourth outfielder, or even a starter, in the big leagues and the Angels could find a strong relief option in return if they do decide to trade Lugo away.

Samy Natera Jr.

Speaking of strong relief, that is exactly what Samy Natera Jr. gave the Angels in 2025. The 25-year old dominated in Double-A, posting a 2.64 ERA and striking out 68 batters in his 41 appearances for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Natera Jr. could very well be a candidate for the Angels' bullpen in Spring Training, but the team could also opt to deal him after a dominant season to fill a major league hole with a more proven player. The numbers are impressive, but he did give up nine runs (four earned) in 9.1 Triple-A innings this season. It may just be the small sample size, but finding a big league pitcher or infielder for Natera Jr. could be the more fruitful option as the team attempts to make the playoffs in 2026.