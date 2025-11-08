With Jon Morosi of ESPN reporting on Wednesday that there is a "better than 50/50 chance" one of Taylor Ward or Jo Adell are traded this off season, Angels fans (and ans across the league) immediately began hopping into the trade machine to see just what upgrades are possible in Anaheim. While there are a few exceptional potential trades to make with the Philadelphia Phillies, looking around the league can only ensure the Angels find the best trade option out there. Some of these names may not be available straight up for Ward, but all should be attainable by moving Ward as well as a prospect or two (and no, not a Tyler Bremner level prospect).

4 starting pitchers the Angels could receive in potential Taylor Ward trade

RHP Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray may have never won a Cy Young like many believed he could, but he has built an exceptional MLB career. There are reports that Gray would waive his no-trade clause to pitch for a stronger contender than the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Angels may not have earned the contender status yet, the case could be made they are a Sonny Gray away from genuinely challenging from a post season spot in 2026.

RHP Luis Severino

After a 2025 season pitching for the Athletics, Severino had drastic home and road splits. When he wasn't pitching in a minor league ballpark during the A's home games (which he openly critiqued), he showed he can still be an exceptional starter in the league.

RHP Mitch Keller

The Pirates may not seem like a team eager to trade for a outfielder on the wrong sideof 30, but there has to be some pressure within the organization to begin competing at a more serious level as Paul Skenes is likely set to win the National League Cy Young Award. If they have another miserable season in 2026, the urge to trade Skenes will begin adding up - whether that comes from Skenes himself or other teams. Adding a player like Ward, if nothing else, shows the best pitcher in baseball that the team is trying to win.

RHP Nick Pivetta

The San Diego Padres were a constant rumored landing spot for Taylor Ward during the regular season, and there is no reason they shouldn't be once again this off season. Nick Pivetta had the best season of his career in 2025, posting a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts. While the Angels would have to add to their package, Pivetta's breakout is one to believe in, and one that new pitching coach Mike Maddux could potentially even improve on.