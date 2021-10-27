5 Angels players most likely to be traded at this year’s Winter Meetings

3. Reid Detmers

Detmers is a puzzling player. He is clearly talented, and other teams definitely view him as a guy who would blossom if he left the Angels. If Minasian could get a solid haul back for Detmers he would do it, but they cannot sell-high on him just yet given his poor 2024 campaign. Ron Washington was clearly frustrated with his body language during his start against the White Sox late last season.

A Detmers trade package could net the Angels a solid return, but perhaps he can unleash his potential by learning from Kikuchi. The two lefties have similar arsenals and release points. Trading a young pitcher with potential because he had a down-year does not seem like good business at this point. The Angels need him to unlock the best version of himself next year and beyond.