5 Angels players most likely to be traded at this year’s Winter Meetings

4. Luis Rengifo

The Angels are relying heavily upon Rengifo next season, especially if Zach Neto misses more time than anticipated. Unfortunately, Rengifo is on the Injured List-carousel, and it remains unclear if he can get off that nasty ride anytime soon to put in a full season's worth of production. Other teams were interested in Rengifo last trade deadline before he went down with a wrist injury, so maybe they will remain intrigued by his switch-hitting, elite bat-to-ball skills, and positional versatility.

With Christian Moore's presumed debut taking place at some point next season and the additions of Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery, Rengifo becomes more tradable. It seems unlikely they will pull the trigger on a Rengifo trade until Moore materializes and Neto returns, so fingers crossed on a healthy 2025 for the utility man.