5 Angels players most likely to be traded at this year’s Winter Meetings

5. Nolan Schanuel

Recent FanGraphs ZiPS projections did not favor Nolan Schanuel. It is a stretch to say the Angels will deal their 2023 1st round pick, but they could certainly land a big-ticket item in a prospect-heavy package highlighted by Schanuel.

Furthermore, the free agent first basemen are enticing. Christian Walker and Pete Alonso are off-the-table for the Halos, but the organization LOVES Paul Goldschmidt for his production (even with the dip, he is still a serviceable option) intangibles, and baseball IQ. First basemen, among all the positions, is one of the easiest to find. So if the Angels moved Schanuel, they could find both a major league and minor league route to make up for his production in 2025 and beyond. Niko Kavadas, for example.