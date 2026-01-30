5 Angels players that could potentially be first-time All-Stars in 2026

With the Los Angeles Angels, you have a roster that is decidedly lacking in star power. Mike Trout certainly qualified as one of the best players in baseball, and most still consider him one of the league's stars, but the shine is starting to wear off as the injuries have piled up for him. There are others that have shone at times (Yusei Kikuchi, Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano, etc.) or were at least good enough to be named All-Stars previously. However, in 2026, the Angels are going to need some new faces to step up and play at an All-Star level.

The Angels don't have any obvious candidates to make their first All-Star team next season. They haven't made any high-profile signings or trades to the surprise of no one, and they don't possess an established player who has been previously snubbed. That said, they do have some players with the talent to be All-Stars and could get there if they take a step or two forward in 2026.

Here are the Angels players that could make their first All-Star teams in 2026

If you came here looking for a list of all of the Angels that have not made an All-Star game, brace yourself for disappointment. Such a list would be very long and would have a lot of players who have the same odds of making the 2026 All-Star team that Anthony Rendon does. These are players that are both expected to get enough playing time to even be in the conversation, as well as the talent to actually get some votes.

Jo Adell

Adell has been tantalizing and infuriating from the moment he was drafted. In terms of pure athletic ability and upside, there are few players in baseball period that rival him. However, his hit tool has been very slow to materialize, leading to a lackluster start to his career. That said, he did hit 37 bombs last year and showed improvement across the board in 2025. If he can just make quality contact more consistently, Adell could very well get there.

Zach Neto

Neto is the other obvious name on offense that could get the All-Star nod, and he also may be the most likely to succeed based on his past performance. While there have been some injury issues, Neto is coming off back-to-back 5+ rWAR, 20-homer seasons. He will have to bump up the batting average and OBP to get real traction, but that might happen at least.

Logan O'Hoppe

This is more about the category than anything else. O'Hoppe has struggled to make a consistent impact on offense since getting to the majors, even though he was once one of the top prospects in baseball, and his defensive metrics in 2025 were dreadful. However, if he figures some things out, there is a path to getting an All-Star reserve spot in the AL, even though Cal Raleigh is the overwhelming favorite to win the starting nod.

Grayson Rodriguez

Okay, this one is the definition of wishful thinking. There was a time when Rodriguez was with the Orioles that many thought his destiny was a multi-time All-Star on the mound. Injuries have basically ruined that hype, but the guy does have talent, and if he puts together a strong year and perhaps the Angels don't have any other worthy candidates, Rodriguez may end up being the guy.

Robert Stephenson

Speaking of planning for the weird "every team gets an All-Star" rule, Robert Stephenson could be a classic situation where someone from the Angels has to go, and this guy is pretty good. When the Angels signed Stephenson, it was to use him as a high-leverage workhorse until he almost immediately required Tommy John surgery. His 12 appearances in 2025 upon his return were very solid, and he should be even sharper further removed from the injury. It isn't a sexy pick, but Stephenson could sneak in.