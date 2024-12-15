5 Angels players who are en route for a role or team change in 2025

Player: Anthony Rendon

Revised Role: Utility Player Off The Bench...Or Cut

IF Anthony Rendon makes the team, he will mercifully be moved positionally and out of the every day lineup. Minasian teased Rendon taking second and first base reps, although it's dubious that the two sides have even communicated about that move. The unintentional comedy of Rendon coming off the bench to play second base might be reason enough to keep him around come Opening Day.

The absolute latest a move to the bench will happen is when Zach Neto returns to the lineup after his shoulder surgery rehab is over. Kevin Newman and Luis Rengifo genuinely have higher stock than Rendon at the moment, although the same cannot be said for Scott Kingery or Carter Kieboom -- two players who are looking to supplant Rendon on the major league roster. Who knows? Maybe Christian Moore absolutely tears it up during Spring Training, the Angels give him a shot, and they roll with Moore, Newman, and Rengifo at 2B/SS/3B in some way until Neto returns. Everybody is rooting for that.

All that beinig said...he's probably just going to get cut. Remember Justin Upton and Albert Pujols?