5 Angels players who are en route for a role or team change in 2025

Player: Luis Rengifo

Revised Role: Full-Time Second Baseman...Or Traded

The Angels have reportedly made calls in order to touch base on Nolan Arenado, Alec Bohm, and Eugenio Suárez. If the Angels can pull off a trade for one of those three, Rengifo could easily be part of the return package. He's on the last year of his deal and his value to the Angels would drastically drop with an addition of a third baseman. If he's not a part of the trade package, then he will be playing more second base than ever before (if he can stay healthy). They could slot Kingery and Newman into third to spell the acquired 3B, and allow Rengifo to stay stationary at second base. Allow him more continuity position-wise and perhaps he can play more than 78 games next season.

During Rengifo's rookie season in 2019, he played 104 games at second base (the most games he's played at any position in his career). He played 12 games at shortstop that season too. Since then, he's been a true utility player. In 2022, he played 99 games at second, but also 39 games at 3B, 19 games at SS, and 5 games in the outfield. This could be the rare case of a utility player being shoe-horned into one position, and one position only.