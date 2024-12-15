5 Angels players who are en route for a role or team change in 2025

Players: Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman

Revised Roles: Full-Time Bullpen Arms

First off, before you say it, Bachman has 11 big league games from 2023 and they were all appearances out of the bullpen. We know. You understand what we mean though. He has played in 39 MiLB games, and all of them were as a starting pitcher.

The two standout pitchers from the all-pitcher 2021 draft class are being stretched out this winter. They should be! However, it sure seems like they will become full-time bullpen arms come Opening Day. Can you imagine the boost in velocity from these two fire-ballers if/when they are moved to the bullpen. They would not give Ben Joyce a run for his money velocity-wise, but if I was Ryan Zeferjahn I'd look out.

Ideal bullpen as the roster currently stands:



CL: Joyce

SU/MR: Burke, Zeferjahn, Quijada

Swing: Silseth, Bachman

Long: Suarez/McDaniels, Daniel



Maybe Hendricks becomes a LR, Kochan to the rotation, Daniel to AAA — Halo Hangout (@HaloHangout) December 13, 2024

Most importantly, the Angels HAVE to keep these guys healthy and relevant. It's been up-and down for these two, particularly Bachman, but they have shown serious flashes of dominance. A full-time move to the bullpen would benefit both sides heavily. No more minor leagues for Silseth and Bachman, and no more waiting around for these two to click as starters for the Angels.

