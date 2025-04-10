It's great seeing the Angels play winning baseball, eh? Halos players are showing fans who have stuck by them something worth watching right now...well, not all of them. It's pretty impossible for every member of the 26-man roster on the right track at the same time, and it's no different for Angels as it is for any winning team.

Whether it's having a superior prospect/rehabbing major league player in the minor leagues, or the player was recently picked up and expendable, there are five notable players who could might need to be expelled from the roster come May (this is a relatively tough exercise, the roster looks awesome overall).

5 Angels players who've already proven they don't belong on roster after May 1

Neto's Replacements: Nicky Lopez and Kevin Newman

Lopez was acquired more as insurance for the Angels' third base platoon of Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo while they work their way back from their respective injuries, but he is basically keeping Neto's roster spot warm for him while he rehabs. However, there's a scenario where Moncada and Rengifo never really are able to stay healthy (Moncada was removed from the second game of the series vs. Tampa due to his lingering thumb injury), and Lopez just sticks on the team. The glove-first utility man has predictably struggled with getting playing time and being productive when he does play.

The difference between Lopez's struggles at the plate and Newman's is one can claim that Lopez has barely had a sample size. Newman has nearly triple the amount of plate appearances this year as Lopez, but just one more hit. His defense has been stellar -- he leads the Angels in defensive fWAR thus far -- but it's been looking real bad at the plate.

Newman, Lopez, and one player we are about to get to here playing solid-to-stellar defense but not hitting a lick is not the Angels' worst case scenario as they await Neto's return, but they sure could use another bopper in the lineup surrounding Ward, Schanuel, Trout, Soler, O'Hoppe, Paris, and Rengifo.