As the postseason begins for some teams, the Angels’ off season has begun early for an 11th consecutive season. They have already gotten busy - parting ways with Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery - and more firings could be on the horizon with Perry Minasian’s future in limbo. And with the ball already rolling, now is as good a time as ever for five early predictions for how the off season in Anaheim will play out.

5 early predictions for the LA Angels' offseason

Perry Minasian stays… for now

While some signs may be pointing to Arte Moreno cleaning house completely, Perry Minasian may be the perfect fit for Moreno. Moreno likes to have total control and final say, and Minasian has done what the Angels’ owner has wished the entire time he has run this organization. And with a new manager coming in, poor results next season will make Minasian the perfect scapegoat for Moreno.

Bud Black is hired, but not as manager

Bud Black was fired this season, arguably due to no fault of his own. The Rockies fielded one of the worst rosters in recent memory, and Black suffered the consequences. Black has been a manager for more than 15 seasons, and coached with the Angels from 2000-2006. If the Angels name someone such as Torii Hunter or (even more likely) Albert Pujols as their manager, an experienced skipper like Black would be a perfect bench coach to help guide whoever is handing in the lineup card. Moreno loves his 2002 Halos nostalgia, and Black could use the 2026 Angels as a means of rebuilding his value across the league just as he did as the Angels' pitching coach during their World Series campaign.

The Angels fail to extend any of their young core

Outside of Mike Trout's historic extension, Moreno has never been especially keen on extending the younger players in his organization to avoid years of arbitration leading to their free agency. There are other hurdles that exist (including a $37 million black hole at third base), but while Halo fans would have Zach Neto and Jo Adell extensions at the top of their wish lists for this off season, that remains incredibly unlikely given Moreno's history as owner.

Kenley Jansen signs a multi-year deal with Angels

While extending the likes of Neto or Adell may not be likely, whoever is running the front office will have to make moves. And bringing back Kenley Jansen should be among the top priorities for the Angels going ito the off season. The veteran had an absolutely dominant year in 2025, and the Halos could follow the blueprint laid out by the Boston Red Sox and Arnoldis Chapman earlier this season as a way of agreeing to a contract to keep Jansen in Anaheim to both finish out his career and help him become the third member of the 500 saves club.

Kyle Tucker, welcome to Anaheim

And while Moreno has not always ensured his top talent stays in Anaheim, he has always loved bringing top talent to Anaheim... or at least the idea of it. Kyle Tucker is arguably the best player on the free agent market this off season, and his forgettable second half may have lowered his price tag. If it truly has, the Angels could very much find themselves in the business of prying the All Star away from Chicago. While the Angels already have a plethora of corner outfielders, Moreno has never shied away from a big fish, and could very well sign Tucker while trading away one of Taylor Ward or Jo Adell. There has been zero connection between the Angels and Tucker, but history has shown that is just how Arte Moreno likes to do his business...

