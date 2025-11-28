5 former first round picks Angels could target in Rule 5 Draft

The Angels have been successful at both blockbuster trades this season and making small, impactful moves. Perry Minasian may have saved his job by trading for Grayson Rodriguez, and finding promising arms on the waivers like Cody Laweryson will go a long way in finding success in 2026. Next up (besides the ongoing free agency and hot stove of trades) is the Rule 5 Draft, where Minasan will have a chance to fill out his big league roster. There are hundreds of names available, including a good amount of former first round picks - some of which could help the Angels tremendously in 2026 and beyond.

5 former first round picks for Angels to target in Rule 5 Draft

Right-handed pitcher Landon Sims

After a college career at Mississippi State University where he posted a 1.69 ERA in 35 appearances, Landon Sims became a first round pick for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. In the three seasons since, the relief pitcher has yet to reach Triple-A, but has found a decent amount of success nonetheless. Sims posted a 3.63 ERA in 2025 after finally being fully healthy, and the Angels would likely have no problem having him skip Triple-A altogether.

Catcher Daniel Susac

Drafted by the Athletics in 2022, Daniel Susac was the 11th ranked prospect in their system in MLB.com's most recent update. With Logan O'Hoppe seeing a down year last year, the Angels may be tempted in bringing in some more young competition. Susac tore up Triple-A last season, and the A's took a risk in allowing Susac to be draft-eligible. And the Angels could be the team to make them regret doing so.

Outfielder Jay Allen

A streaky hitter throughout his minor league career, Jay Allen has spent time as one of the best hitters in the minors as well as gone through month-long slumps. His inconsistencies as a hitter are made up for by exceptional defense at all three outfield positions and speed on the basepaths. He has a role as a fourth outfielder in the big leagues, and the Angels could be the ones to strike given their recent trade.

Outfielder Austin Hendrick

The 12th overall pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Austin Hendrick has yet to advance past Double-A. This will be the second consecutive season Hendrick is available in the Rule 5 Draft, and after a career-best offensive season in 2025 that saw him lower his strikeout rate and hit 14 home runs there is a greater risk of him being picked up this time around.

Outfielder Benny Montgomery

Anothr potential fourth outfielder, Benny Montgomery was taken eighth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school. The Rockies' prospect has seen some injuries throughout his minor league career, but nonetheless projects as a toolsy player in the big leagues with a good power/speed combo. There is undoubtedly swing-and-miss to his game, but hey that may just mean he really does belong with the Angels!