5 most important Angels in pivotal series against Houston

If there are two things that remain true about the Los Angeles Angels, it is that they simply cannot get to a .500 record and that they struggle against the Houston Astros. The Halos were outscored 18-10 in their earlier series against the American League West leaders, and now kick off a long home stand with a rematch as they try to stay relevant in the AL Wild Card race.

It will take all 26 players (as well as sharp coaching) if the Angels want to sweep this Astros team. Nonetheless, these five Halos are going to be monumental in attempting to finally reach the .500 mark.

Kyle Hendricks has a chance to change his narrative

When Kyle Hendricks took the mound against the Yankees earlier this week, Halo fans were already preparing to look to the next day's game. With one of the worst ERA's among qualified starters and below-average velocity, Hendricks seemed like a prime candidate to be teed off on by the Yankees' sluggers. Instead, he pitched the best game of his season. An increase in Chase% has lead to a lot of success for Hendricks and other Halo pitchers in recent weeks, and his nine strikeouts further prove that maybe Hendricks can still provide value to this Angels squad.

He will take the mound on Sunday, hopefully pitching for a sweep or series win. After a masterclass against the Yankees, a quality start from Hendricks will be enough to completely change the way he has been talked about both locally and nationally this season.

Jo Adell needs to keep raking

The Angels go as Jo Adell goes it seems. After his power surge stalled as the Halos got swept by the Orioles (Adell still had three hits in the series), he tore up Yankees stadium once again, hitting two more home runs as he has morphed into one of the best power hitters in the American League.

Jo Adell crushes one 436 feet to tie things up in The Bronx! pic.twitter.com/zQ3HIFjg0Q — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2025

After one of the worst starts to a season he could have had, Adell has turned things around to become an irreplaceable part of the Angels' lineup. He struggled mightily against the Astros earlier this season, but this recent development has to give confidence to the Halo fans who are finally experiencing the Adell breakout. He provides the bottom half of the lineup with genuine pop and is vital in producing runs. The best version of Adell needs to show up against the Astros this weekend, or the Angels may once again find themselves looking up at .500.

Mike Trout needs to be aggressive

Since Mike Trout returned from the IL, he has been mashing. For most of his career, Trout has been known to take the first pitch, work the count, and make pitchers pay. This season has been a different story as his keen eye for the zone has been spotty.

Because of that, Trout needs to attack the Astros' arms quickly. When he swings at a first pitch, Trout has a .300 average. When he gets a 1-0 count and swings, he is producing a OPS of 1.886. Now, obviously, Trout does not always get to decide if the 1-0 pitch is worth a swing, but regardless he needs to stay aggressive early.

Can Reid Detmers finally earn a rotation spot?

After Tyler Anderson's poor display against the Yankees, his time in the Angels' rotation could be running out. Whether that is due to performance or being traded, it becomes more and more likely that a rotation spot could open soon. And while the Angels' fanbase is split on whether Reid Detmers should continue dominating as a reliever or be given another shot as a starter, another exceptional series against the Astros may make the latter idea too enticing for Ron Washington and Co.

With Kenley Jansen getting the day off Thursday, he may be ready to go all three days for the Angels if needed. However, Detmers has shown his adaptability as a reliever. Whether it is pitching two innings or coming in to close, Detmers has answered the call again and again for the Angels. He will no doubt be used twice this series (if not more), and if he continues to strike batters out as well as he has recently, we may be close to seeing the first round pick return to the rotation.

Can Christian Moore turn the corner in Anaheim?

Now, to be clear, the most important thing for Christian Moore this weekend is seeing productive at-bats, competent fielding, and exceptional base running. Despite not playing Wednesday, one can expect Moore start this weekend in Anaheim. And whether he goes 0-13 or 7-13, his long term development remains the central focus. However, if he can produce from the ninth spot in the lineup and get on base for the Angels' elite top four, the runs will come flooding in.

Moore's future may be higher up in the order, but his elite speed make him the perfect 9th spot hitter if he can get on base a handful of times to make pitchers just a touch more nervous while they face the sluggers at the top of the lineup in Anaheim.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout