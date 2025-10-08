5 most likely internal candidates to fill out Angels' rotation in 2026

As the Angels head into the off season, their rotation is obviously at the front of the minds of Perry Minasian and the front office. With Reid Detmers officially rejoining the rotation next season after a successful season out of the bullpen, they have three of the five spots filled. While there will certainly be arms added via trade or free agency, the Angels have some internal options that will surely be in the mix for the two spots going into next season.

For clarification, this list is of the most likely Halo pitchers to break camp as a member of the starting rotation. While Tyler Bremner is expected to debut at some point in 2026 (as long as his injuries are as cautionary as the Angels are saying), him going straight from college baseball to Opening Day rotation member is highly unlikely. The same logic can be applied to some other prospects, while some do have a shot and are included.

Angels' 5 most likely internal rotation candidates

Caden Dana

The long time top pitching prospect for the Angels finally saw some consitent starts to end the season after being misused as a reliever several times throughout the 2025 campaign. And while his numbers as a starter were not good (a 6.15 ERA in five starts), his strikeout numbers were exceptional as always and two of his five starts displayed the potential Dana possesses. While he may never be the ace the Angels want, 2026 needs to be the season they find out if he can survive in a big league rotation, making him a leading candidate here.

Sam Aldegheri

Another beneficiary of some open starting spots in the final month of the season, Sam Aldegheri posted similar numbers to Dana during his stretch of starting. He only received two starts, allowing seven runs in just over nine innings pitched in those games. He found success as a starter in 2024, and if he can find that version of himself over the off season he may have the edge in this competition.

Mitch Farris

After an impressive minor league season, Mitch Farris started hot in the big leagues with a rock solid MLB debut. His production dipped after the encouraging start, but his changeup is one of the best pitchers any of these players possess, making his name worth mentioning here.

George Klassen

George Klassen is a long shot for the Opening Day rotation after a roller coaster of a minor league season that involved a line drive to the head that sent him to the hospital as well as an invite to the MLB Futures Game. He has a high ceiling, and if an off season of development leads to him showcasing his potential in Spring Training the Angels may have no choice but to let him loose in the big leagues.

Victor Mederos

It was a tough draw for Victor Mederos in 2025. He made three starts - all against playoff teams - and fought through each one. He missed the remainder of the season with right shoulder inflammation, but will at least be given a shot in Spring Training to show whether or not he deserves a second chance as a rotation member.