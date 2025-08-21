The Angels season has been one of fantastic highs and supreme lows - and the team has seen a significant amount of roster churning throughout each peak and valley. Sometimes you even forget just who did what and against which team for the Halos.

5 players fans have already forgotten from the 2025 Angels

Carl Edwards Jr.

As a part of the early season reliever cycle, Carl Edwards Jr. did indeed pitch for the Angels in 2025. After giving up three earned runs in as many innings pitched, the Halos let Edwards Jr walk. He eventually got added on to the Texas Rangers’ minor league roster, but has not seen any action outside of those appearances for the Angels earlier this season.

Hector Néris

The once dominant Hector Neris was actually with the Halos for more than 20 games this season if you can believe it. He pitched a total of 15 innings in 21 games, and was a shell of his former self the entire time. After posting a 5.14 ERA in those appearances, the Angels finally gave up on the Hector Neris redemption tour. Neris fell into the lap of an AL West rival as well, landing in Houston after the Angels let him go.

Touki Toussaint

One appearance. Two innings pitched. Two earned runs. Three glorious strikeouts. That was the Touki Toussaint experience in 2025 for Angels fans.

Niko Kavadas

It was an exciting moment when Niko Kavadas got called up, but the excitement ended there. Rather than giving him a genuine chance to succeed at the big league level similar to what they did with Bryce Teodosio, the Angels gave Kavadas one single at-bat before returning him to the minor leagues. Oh wait, he's somehow still on the team and just rotting on the bench every game like he's Oswald Peraza.

Nicky Lopez

It is borderline impossible to forget Nicky Lopez’s contributions to the 2025 Los Angeles Angels. On Opening Day, the Angels qualified for the new position player pitching rule, and sent Nicky Lopez out to the mound. For some time this season, Lopez was the only Halo to pitch in relief and have an ERA under 4.00. That being said, it is likely that most fans do not remember it was Nicky Lopez who did that for the Angels, and the six at-bats he took this season resulted in no hits and, thus, no memories.

So despite providing one of the most laughable moments - that quite honestly serves as a phenomenal summary of the 2025 season for the Angels, Nicky Lopez is in the Hall of Forgotten as well this season.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout