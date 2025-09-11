6 Angels castoffs who are somehow making massive impacts in AL and NL playoff races

Former Angels players will often find their footing once they leave the organization, and this year is no different. The Halos are outside the playoff picture looking in, and what they will see is several players they used to roster making a major impact on the playoff picture.

For reference, players like Brandon Marsh of the Phillies (who sport the second best record in the National League) and Jahmai Jones of the Tigers (who sport the best record in the American League) are not castoffs. Marsh was obviously flipped for Logan O'Hoppe, who is supposed to be a franchise cornerstone. Jones was traded (albeit the Angels sold low) for his now teammate Alex Cobb, who was expected to anchor the rotation back in 2021.

Lucas Giolito, who has looked like prime Greg Maddux at times this year for the Wild Card contending Red Sox, is too big a name for this list despite the fact that he was very much cast off during the great roster purge of 2023. Jeremiah Jackson is hitting home runs and winning games with the Orioles against contenders like the Padres, but the O's are in the Angels tier of AL teams. Carlos Estévez fits into both of those categories, he's a bigger name on a non-contender (sorry, Royals fans). And yes, Shohei Ohtani is also exempt.

6 Angels castoffs (plus 3 shoutouts) who are somehow making massive impacts in AL and NL playoff races

José Quintana and Rob Zastryzny

First and foremost, the Angels have two former pitchers who are stalwarts on the team with the best record in baseball.

What is it with José Quintana? The dude rises to the occasion over-and-over again in the biggest games for the best teams. The Brewers have Quintana fully entrenched into their rotation, a name even the most casual Angels fan will remember. Everybody remembers what he did with the OMG Mets last season, but don't forget 5.1 innings of scoreless ball with the Cardinals back in 2022! The Angels did not want to bring him back after a lackluster 2021 season, and he wound up signing for $2 million with the Pirates (he was later traded to the Red Birds).

A name they might not remember is Rob Zastryzny, but he did, in fact, play for the Angels -- three total innings back in 2022! Zastryzny has been in Milwaukee's bullpen since mid-May, and is positioning himself well for a spot on the postseason roster given his 1.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Much like they did with Elvis Peguero, the Brewers took a former Angels reliever in Zastryzny and got him to reach his potential as a back-end relievver.

Leo Rivas

You'd have to be DEEP in the Angels trenches to know that Rivas was once with the org. Rivas signed as an international free agent back in 2014, then toiled in the Angels' minor leagues for years until he was traded to the Reds in 2020 to complete the Raisel Iglesias trade.

LEO RIVAS IS TONIGHT'S HERO!!! pic.twitter.com/mUraJXYZwg — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 11, 2025

Rivas' walk-off winner was just the second of his career and it extended the Mariners win streak to five games. It helped extend Seattle's lead over the Rangers in the Wild Card to 1.5 games, so the former Angels farmhand's moment was absolutely massive here in mid-September.

The Mariners have been searching far-and-wide for infield help. They have cast off players like Dylan Moore, Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano this year (who all ended up signing with the Rangers), and it appears Rivas might stick if he continues to hit walk-off home runs.

Jose Iglesias

Like Quintana, Jose Iglesias made an impact on the 2024 OMG Mets and will once again be playoff bound for the 2025 Padres. After bouncing around both the major and minor leagues once he was jettisoned off of the 2021 Angels, the infielder has spent the entirety of the season on San Diego's MLB roster.

As most people know, the now-35-year-old Iglesias is not so much an on-field contributor but an off-field vibes curator. His numbers are not stellar, but he has stuck around all season because of his personality and leadership. His impact is not as tangible as Quintana, Zastryzny, or even Rivas'.

Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb

The Texas Rangers have a pair of former Angels relievers in their bullpen as they try and make a late playoff push. Milner signed with the Brewers before the 2021 season after a season with the Angels in which the side-arm throwing southpaw posted a 7.69 FIP. In typical fashion, Milner's FIP has pretty much linearly gotten better every season since departing Anaheim -- 5.89 in 2021 with MIL, 3.16 in 2022 with MIL, 3.13 in 2023 with MIL, 3.14 in 2024 with MIL and finally 2.98 in his first year with TEX. Milner has 17 holds for the Rangers this season, which is tied for his career high.

Like with Milner, Jacob Webb got better almost immediately after leaving the Angels midway through the 2023 season. After a season and a half of solid relief with the Orioles, Webb is a middle reliever for the Rangers who has stuck around the entire season. His normally inflated walk numbers are down (he has a career high 2.79 BB/9), and he is helping patch together an in-flux Rangers bullpen. The Rangers just improbably swept the Brewers, and Webb contributed 3.1 scoreless innings.

Special Shoutouts: Matt Thaiss, Cooper Criswell, Austin Warren

Shoutout to these three former Angels players who have all played in the bigs for contending teams, but are all currently in Triple-A. Thaiss was traded from the White Sox to the fringe-contending Rays earlier this season, Criswell is in his second year with the Red Sox, and Warren is in his first year with the Mets.

