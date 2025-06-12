6 local prospects Angels could select in 2025 MLB Draft

With the Angels drafting second overall in the MLB Draft, most eyes have been on the college pitchers dominating the NCAA Tournament (especially Tennessee stud Liam Doyle, who is mocked consistently to the Angels). However, there is a fair amount of local talent that the Angels could be eyeing with their first handful of picks.

Seth Hernandez - RHP, Corona High School

Pitching just 22 miles away from The Big A, Seth Hernandez has rocketed up draft boards this season. He currently ranks as the second best prospect in the draft (all rankings per MLB.com), scouts admire his maturity as a pitcher despite just being 18 years old. Committed to Vanderbilt, the Angels would likely have to sign him for above-slot value if they did select Hernandez. And while many expect Perry Minasian to target a college arm, the hometown kid may be too good to let out of Orange County.

Billy Carlson - SS, Corona High School

A teammate of Hernandez, Billy Carlson is one of the most exciting high school position players in the entire draft. Scouts view him as a true five-tool player, with an elite grade defensively at shortstop. His approach at the plate is aggressive yet mature, and scouts view him as a legitimate threat with both power and speed. Committed to Tennessee, the Angels would be a surprise team to pick Carlson given their draft slot and the ascension of Zach Neto into one of the best shortstops in the league.

Angel Cervantes - RHP, Warren High School

Another high school arm, Angel Cervantes currently ranks as the 48th best draft prospect. He gained a lot of attention during the Area Code Games, where he pitched a flawless three innings of baseball and struck out eight batters in the process. He has staked him claim as one of the best pitchers in California this draft cycle, and could very well be in play for the Angels in the second round.

Brady Ebel - 3B, Corona High School

Yes, another Corona High superstar. One of the best baseball programs in the country, which is proven by Brady Ebel being the third best draft prospect in the program. The son of former Angels coach Dino Ebel, Brady has one of the smoothest swings in all of high school baseball. And while he did not exactly produce this season, scouts still believe in his development at the plate given his mature approach. Ebel is committed to LSU, but if the Angels go under-slot value in the first round like many expect, they could have some extra money to use to ensure Ebel stays in SoCal.

Zach Strickland - RHP, Maranantha High School

Currently committed to stay in Los Angeles for the UCLA Bruins next season, Zach Strickland has some of the best command of any high school arms in the draft this season. He throws all of his pitches for strikes exceptionally well and projects to eventually hit triple digits with his fastball.

Cooper Flemming - SS, Aliso Niguel High School

Standing at six-foot-three-inches, Cooper Flemming has a lot of room to grow into himself over the next few years. Hitting from the left side, Flemming is patient at the plate and if he can bulk up, offers potential to a be a plus power hitter in the big leagues. He spent time as a pitcher, so his arm can stick at shortstop. Some view him as a future third baseman though, which works out quite well for the Angels should they select the Anaheim local.

