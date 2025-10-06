After the Los Angeles Angels' franchise nadir in 2024, they completely re-modeled the roster heading into 2025 with expectations of competing. Obviously, that did not happen as the team finished the year with the sixth worst record in baseball (72-90). So, expect much of the same roster purging this offseason.

The Angels have Tyler Anderson, Kenley Jansen, Hunter Strickland, José Ureña, Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo and Chris Taylor hitting free agency, so until/if they re-sign they will be removed from the 40-man roster once the playoffs end. The organization will need to make room on the 40-man for any free agents they want to add, Rule-5 eligible prospects they want to protect, and players who will need to be activated off the 60-day injured list.

These seven players are clear candidates to get designated for assignment over the next few of months.

7 Angels players who are clearly DFA candidates this offseason

Connor Brogdon

Brogdon was a worthy flier when Perry Minasian inked him to a minor league contract during last offseason. He was a relatively proven commodity out of the bullpen, given what he had flashed while with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was relied upon too heavily at the major league level and posted a paltry 5.55 ERA, 5.27 FIP, 1.34 WHIP and a gargantuan 2.11 HR/9.

Re-signing Brogdon to a MiLB deal is not the worst idea in the world given the state of the Angels bullpen, he would once again be a fine option to stash in Triple-A next year. However, he will likely need to be cleared off the 40-man for a more deserving player during the offseason. Once he's DFA'd, Brogdon would likely be released so he can pursue another opportunity.

Gustavo Campero

Campero was a clear DFA candidate last year, but he somehow sticked on the 40-man roster all offseason. The Angels love his backstory, work ethic, and how he could compliment sluggers in the MLB lineup with his bat-to-ball skills at the plate.

Unfortunately for Campero, he needed to get carted off the field in August after suffering a high ankle sprain. Baseball is a business, and the fact remains that the Angels could waive Campero knowing that another team is highly unlikely to claim him off waivers due to the injury.

Carson Fulmer

Fulmer checks every box of a DFA candidate. He's turning 32-years-old in December, is currently injured and is a long reliever with a career 5.44 ERA. Like with Brogdon, Fulmer could definitely be added back on a MiLB deal this offseason once he's DFA'd and likely released.

The Angels definitely need to keep their options open for their rotation and bullpen, and Fulmer could seize an opportunity if he shows up to spring training healthy and pitches effectively.

Sammy Peralta

Peralta, a left-handed reliever, is too old to be a prospect and not good enough to be a priority asset for an MLB team. He has 45.2 career innings in the big leagues with the 2023-2024 Chicago White Sox and the 2025 Los Angeles Angels, so he likely would not have cracked an MLB roster with the vast majority of other organizations.

Logan Davidson

Davidson was plucked off waivers when he was DFA'd by the Houston Astros a little over a month ago. Niko Kavadas and Oswald Peraza were doing an awful job of filling in for an injured Nolan Schanuel, so Minasian gave Davidson a whirl. The former first round pick of the Athletics is just 7/42 in his big league career, and has not shown enough to stay on a 40-man roster. He is new to the organization and does not play a position of need.

Sebastián Rivero

Rivero was a fill-in option when Logan O'Hoppe suffered a concussion and went to the 7-day IL. The Angels will still have O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud as their catching tandem next year, and will likely give Rivero's 40-man spot to either a pitcher, infielder or outfielder given that they will not theoretically need him next season.

The Angels did have Chuckie Robinson on their 40-man roster for several months next year as a third catcher, so perhaps Rivero showed the Angels enough for him to be in that role? He will turn 27-years-old, and his defensive metrics don't grade out too poorly (especially compared to O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud's). Of the players on this list, Rivero is definitely the most likely to remain on the 40-man for a while.

Carter Kieboom

Kieboom is a former top prospect who played well in Triple-A Salt Lake, and also plays a position of need for the Angels. However, there is a reason the Angels were able to cheaply acquire him in the offseason and they might need that roster spot to replace him with a more worthy infielder.

