A major concern behind Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe's emergence as an offensive force

Getting quality offensive output from a catcher is not an easy feat for a ball club, and is usually a good indicator of a team's success. Of the top 10 catchers in baseball in terms of wRC+ (minimum 100 PA), seven play for teams that are .500 or better as of May 20th. The Angels are just one of three teams that employ one such catcher.

O'Hoppe is one of the five best catchers in baseball by wRC+. His slash line on the season is a stellar .275/.309/.556 with 14 homers. Getting that kind of offensive production out of a catcher is rare, as the physical demands of manning the position often sap offensive value. At just 25-years-old, O'Hoppe looks like a future star.

The underlying metrics show that the impressive power display the youngster has put on is no fluke. O'Hoppe has been barreling balls like few others with a 20% barrel rate that ranks in the 98th percentile. From there, it's no surprise that he's also among the league leaders for hard hit percentage (52%, 89th percentile), average exit velocity (91.7 miles per hour, 81st percentile), launch angle sweet spot percentage (38%, 77th percentile) and expected slugging percentage (.549, 91st percentile).

These rankings are among all hitters, not just catchers, making his elite performance hitting the ball with authority even more impressive. With that said, there are some red flags to watch out for and some past history that he'll need to prove will not repeat itself.

Logan O'Hoppe is off to a stellar start for the Angels, but there are some threats to his unbelievable early-season performance

O'Hoppe is a key contributor for the Angels if they are to reach their goal of playing competitive baseball in 2025. At the rate he's hitting, the young catcher will cost the Angels a pretty penny to lock up long term.

With that said, there's some cause for concern as to whether or not he can keep this up. O'Hoppe was one of the few bright spots during the first half of 2024, putting together an impressive .276/.328/.472 line. However, things didn't go nearly as well in the second half. While he disputes that fatigue played a role, his blossoming performance withered in the second half last year to the tune of a .196/.266/.312 line in his first full MLB season behind the dish.

What is for certain is that O'Hoppe saw his strikeout rate skyrocket in the second half of last year with an untenable 38.2% K-rate. The uneven performance led to just average results as the youngster finished the year slashing .244/.303/.409 and a 101 wRC+.

The issues that derailed O'Hoppe last season are still lurking underneath the surface of his 2025 breakout. Despite barreling the ball like few others, O'Hoppe whiffs far too often with a 34.9% rate that ranks in the fourth percentile.

He's also too prone to chasing pitches out of the zone, recording a 29.7% chase rate that sits just outside the bottom third in the league in the 35th percentile. Unsurprisingly, given these issues, O'Hoppe owns a 33.3% strikeout rate thus far in the season, which is among the worst marks in the league, sitting in the second percentile.

Compounding matters, O'Hoppe rarely works a walk. His walk rate this season is a paltry 4.3% (10th percentile), a sizeable decrease from last year's already below-average mark of 6.3%.

If O'Hoppe cannot get the plate discipline issues under control, they will serve as a real threat to cause the bottom to fall out of his impressive 2025 campaign. Conversely, if he can improve here and in turn begin drawing walks at a near-average rate, he'll truly solidify himself not just as one of the best hitting catchers in the game, but one of the best young hitters period.

Patience and plate discipline will be two key elements to watch for with O'Hoppe as the rest of the season unfolds, and his future value is very much tied to how well he can develop these two traits.

