A spring training deadline has opened the door for the Angels to acquire a mega-star

After being burned multiple times in the past, the Angels have been reluctant to shell out big money, long-term deals in recent years, much to the chagrin of fans. It would be understandable for the Angels to be reticent to pursue another name in search of a mega-deal, given the latest development in the Anthony Rendon saga.

However, there are very clear reasons why none of Josh Hamilton, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton, and Albert Pujols worked out. Rendon and Upton were both good players prior to signing their deals, but neither had a track record of being consistently elite. Hamilton had injury issues and personal demons that made him a risky proposition. Pujols' age made it a foregone conclusion that his ten-year contract wouldn't age well.

With the benefit of hindsight, we can see why all of these deals ended in disappointment. Most free agents hit the market around the age of 30, making them risky propositions to maintain a high level of performance over the course of a long-term contract. However, every once in a blue moon, a generational talent hits the market.

A link to the Angels' past glory could help the team land the next generational superstar

After failing to come to terms on an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of his self-imposed spring training deadline, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become the next unicorn free agent next offseason.

Guerrero's future north of the border is incredibly murky, and it's now a guarantee that he'll be available for all teams to sign this coming winter when he'll be just 26 years old. Already with a 48-homer season on his resume, Guerrero is a complete hitter and is coming off a season in which he slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 dingers and a 165 wRC+. He's not quite Juan Soto, but he's incredibly close.

The Angels were obviously a non-factor in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but that might not be the case with Guerrero for one crucial reason -- family ties.

Perhaps the most successful free agent contract in Angels history was when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Sr. to a five-year $70 million contract 19 years ago. Guerrero's huge deal (at the time) immediately paid dividends for the Halos, as Guerrero took home MVP honors in his first season in Anaheim.

In case you were unaware, Guerrero Sr., a Hall of Famer, is the father of Vladdy Jr. who spent his childhood roaming the clubhouse in Anaheim while his father led the team to numerous postseason berths.

With the news coming out that Guerrero will be cutting off extension talks with the Blue Jays until after the season, the predictions have already started rolling out about where he'll eventually land. While it's unlikely, if Toronto were to fall out of the race in a highly competitive AL East, Guerrero could find himself on the trade block at the deadline. More likely, however, is that he finishes out the season with the Jays before finding a new landing spot in the offseason.

The Mets and Red Sox are early favorites to land the phenom, however, his ties to the Angels and the resources the team can scrounge up if they so choose could make Orange County an attractive destination.

Ironically, Arte Moreno was an important figure in his father's decision to sign with the team and if he can stop putting his foot in his mouth and commit to building a winner again, the door is open for the Angels to land a stud who can lead the team to glory, just as his father did a generation ago.

