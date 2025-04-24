Add Paul Skenes to list of players Angels fans will illogically think is signing here

Angels fans will take anybody, literally anybody, at this point to upgrade the team and perhaps propel them back to the postseason for the first time in over a decade. However, dastardly dreaming might have begun once again after Paul Skenes rolled into town and took his place in Angel Stadium's visitor's dugout. Angels fans might be struck by the same lightning bolt of curiosity that caused them to think that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would want to come home to Anaheim after learning that the National League All-Star and Rookie of the Year once cheered the Halos on to victory back in the day.

As Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register put it: "The Pittsburgh ace, a product of El Toro High who says he grew up cheering for the Angels is back at the Big A this week." Yes, Skenes is a local and was star-struck by Mike Trout. Skenes does have many more years under team-control in Pittsburgh, but the organization is one of the worst in the sport. The Pirates sometimes make the Angels look like they are run by George Steinbrenner due to their cheap methods that cause players to resent and abhor them. Many in the sport expect Skenes to fly the coup as soon as he becomes a free agent, and he perhaps will even demand a trade down-the-road. Despite destroying the Angels in their series opener and several intriguing prospects in the pipeline, the Pirates have a 50/50 shot at best to extend Skenes before he departs for greener pastures.

When contract negotiations stalled between the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr., many-a-Angels fan took to social media to unravel the connection between the slugger and the Angels. His father famously is the only Hall of Famer to sport an Angels cap on his Cooperstown plaque, and his eldest son grew up at the Big A. Some media outlets even listed the Angels as a possible destination if he hit free agency. After all, in theory the Angels are a big market and have Anthony Rendon coming off the books soon...

Money talks, and Guerrero Jr. listened, however. Even if he made it to market, the Angels were never going to get him. Be serious. Nostalgia is nice, but rarely these days do you see star players not named Corbin Burnes opt for the comforts of home over a bag and a giant platform. Skenes will never wear an Angels uniform, but many fans will still lobby for him and entertain the idea. That's just part of fandom.

Fletcher went on to share what Skenes' remembers from Angels games he attended: "Skenes said two of the most memorable games he attended were in 2018, when Ohtani was in his first days with the Angels. Skenes said he was at Ohtani’s first home start as a pitcher in April 2018. Ohtani took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in that game against the then-Oakland A’s. Skenes said his family got tickets from A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, who was also a product of El Toro High."

He's a big Ohtani guy? Welp...

Orange County’s own Paul Skenes was a big Angels fan until the moment he got drafted and met Mike Trout today. He did not tell him he grew up watching him, but they did chat.



“That was a cool moment for me,” Skenes said.



He’ll start at Dodger Stadium on Friday. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 23, 2025

Yeah, he's definitely going to the Dodgers one day. Queue the massive ovation from Dodgers fans when he toes the rubber Friday. Done deal.

