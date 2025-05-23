The Angels have won their last six games and Taylor Ward is a major reason why. The 31-year-old left fielder is one of the team's best and most consistent players, yet he was ice cold to begin the season. From Opening Day through May 10th, Ward had really struggled, posting a .174/.219/.375 slash line. The only bright spot for him up to that point had been his eight home runs. Prone to streaky hitting, Ward's slump lasted longer than usual, and as the team's leadoff man and later the cleanup hitter he had really held the Halos back.

Since May 11th, things have begun to change for Ward who is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak. Over his last 10 games, Ward has hit .349/.391/.860 with five homers, bringing his season total to .214/.259/.487 and 13 dingers which ties him with Logan O'Hoppe for the team lead.

The hot streak will eventually end, but if Ward can normalize his performance based on his previous history, where he's been one of the Angels' most reliable hitters over the past three seasons, it will mean good things for the team in the present, while also presenting a major opportunity on the horizon.

Taylor Ward's hot streak has major implications for the Angels now and at the trade deadline

The AL West is a jumbled mess right now. The Mariners lead the way at a 28-20 record. Any regression to the mean from Seattle might mean the cushion they've built in the early going evaporates. The Texas portion of the division has not looked particularly strong. The Houston Astros, the division's long-time juggernaut, look as if they have taken several steps back as they try to retool their roster -- they sit at 25-24 with a scuffling lineup and a rotation that has depth concerns behind Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. The Rangers have been mired in a malaise ever since winning the 2023 World Series and currently sit at an unimpressive 25-25, now just one game up on the Angels in the standings.

Ward playing well not only could help the Angels make a surprise run in the division, but his continued rebound could give them a premium asset to deal at the trade deadline if they do end up bottoming out. Trade rumors are nothing new for Ward, as he was a highly discussed name at last year's deadline, and the Kansas City Royals were one known team that were engaged in conversations about acquiring his services.

In addition to his past track record and a potential performance rebound, Ward's contract status ups his value on the open market. He somewhat surprisingly settled with the Angels for a less-than-expected $7.825 million instead of heading to arbitration over the offseason.

That number will help to suppress the cost of his services in 2026, his final year under team control, as well. A productive, cost-controlled outfielder with power that's under control at a reasonable number for the next season and a half will generate a lengthy list of suitors come July should the Angels decide to put him on the block.

If the team is on the outside looking in as expected, moving the 31-year-old would be the smart choice as he isn't likely to factor into the team's long term contention path.

For a while, it appeared the Angels had wasted their opportunity to move Ward for a haul, holding on too long and watching his value turn to dust. However, this hot streak will go a long way towards rebuilding that value, and if he plays like his normal self once he cools off, the Halos could move him for a major haul at the deadline.

Either way, a productive Taylor Ward is a very good thing for the Angels, no matter what the future holds.

