The Angels got their off season started quickly this year, sending manager Ron Washington and his bench coach/interim manager Ray Montgomery packing on Tuesday. It was a no-win scenario for the Angels, as Washington’s health problems in 2025 must have been a major hurdle. With an opening at the top step of the dugout in Anaheim, many fans and media alike are wondering if a Future Hall of Famer is in Arte Moreno’s sights.

There have been reputable sources that Albert Pujols is going to be one of the main candidates for the Angels’ manager position - if not the front man. Pujols is already on the Angels’ payroll, earning $1 million annually. Despite an awkward ending, he provided the Angels’ fans many memorable moments in Anaheim throughout his near decade-long tenure. And for Moreno, Pujols raked in profit year after year for the franchise. All signs point to Pujols and the organization having a tremendous relationship, and that could ultimately culminate in him serving as skipper in 2026 and beyond.

While many seem to be asking if Pujols will be the next manager, the question should be whether or not Pujols is the right choice as the Angels look at the manager market. The answer is even more obvious than it appears to be.

Albert Pujols is the type of manager the LA Angels desperately need

The most obvious qualifier for Pujols is his playing career. Everyone knows the accolades: three-time Most Valuable Player, 11 time All Star, two World Series rings, two Gold Gloves, and six Silver Slugger awards to go along with his spot as the fourth best home run hitter of all time. But Pujols’ qualifiers go beyond his performance on the diamond.

Since retiring, Pujols has constantly been around the game. He has the aforementioned role with the Angels, helping during spring training while also coaching at the Angels’ developmental program in the Dominican Republic. He guided the Leones del Escogido, leading them to the Dominican Winter League title and the Caribbean Series championship earlier this season. He is set up to manage the Dominican Republican National Team in the World Baseball Classic in 2026, a huge signifier that Pujols’ ability as a player has translated into his leadership skills as a manager.

There are also the coaches that Pujols could add to his staff - Yadier Molina is a Hall of Famer in his own right and has been rumored as Pujols’ top choice to add to his coaching staff should he become a manager. For an organization like the Angels, bringing the genius of Pujols and the coaches he could hire to work with him has to be tempting.

So yes, Albert Pujols will likely be the next Angels manager. But even more importantly, he should be the #1 name on top of the Angels’ wish list.

